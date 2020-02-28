Detroit police seek online dating serial robber who held up victims at gunpoint

DETROIT – Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with multiple armed robberies that happened on the city’s west side.

Since December there have been a number of armed robberies within the Detroit Police Department’s 10th precinct.

The robber is meeting his victims on dating apps. According to police, he approaches the victims on foot and robs them at gunpoint.

He has taken personal items from the victims including wallets, identification and social security cards. After being robbed at gunpoint, the victims were forced to go to the nearest ATM and withdraw money.

Police believe the same person is responsible for the string of robberies. The robber is described as black, dark complexion, in his early to middle 20s, around 160 to 185 pounds, wears a mask and dark colored hoodie.

The dates and locations of the robberies, in addition to information on the victims can be found below:

Dec. 19, 2019 -- Eaton and Monica -- 19-year-old man

Jan. 11, 2020 -- 14900 block Greenlawn Street -- 22-year-old man

Feb. 2, 2020 -- 14900 Greenlawn Street -- 28-year-old man

Feb. 17, 2020 -- 14900 Greenlawn Street -- 24-year-old man