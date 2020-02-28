I-75 closure in Oakland County this weekend marks unofficial start of construction chaos

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – I-75 is set to close again this weekend in Oakland County, marking the unofficial start of construction chaos for another summer.

The northbound lanes will close from Eight Mile Road to Square Lake Road while the southbound lanes close from I-696 to Eight Mile Road.

The Modernize I-75 construction project is starting up again, and the closure begin 11 p.m. Friday. Going forward, there will be lanes blocked along the stretch for the rest of the year.

It will be a challenge for drivers to get around the orange barrels and use alternate routes for the weekend.

The closures will allow crews to demolish the overpasses at Meyers Road, Woodward Heights, John R Road and Harry Avenue. This is all in preparation for another traffic shift, like the one drivers saw last year. The shift is coming in the near future.

All I-696 ramps to I-75 and the Davison ramps to northbound I-75 will be closed this weekend.

Using Woodward Avenue as a detour will slow down the commute, so drivers should plan accordingly.

The freeway is set to reopen at 5 a.m. Monday, but there will be continuous lane closures between Eight Mile Road and Coolidge Highway for the rest of the year.