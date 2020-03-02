50ºF

Police investigating after body found at Sterling Heights home

Body found by door of home

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A body was found Monday afternoon at a home in Sterling Heights.

Police said they were responding to a suspicious circumstances call because a woman’s body was apparently lying by the door of a home on Shadywood Drive.

An investigation is underway. Police are waiting on a warrant to go inside the home.

