Death investigation underway after neighbor finds body in doorway of Sterling Heights home

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A death investigation is underway in Sterling Heights after a neighbor discovered a woman’s body Monday.

Police said the body was found lying by the door of a home on Shadywood Drive, near Metro Parkway and Schoenherr Road, at about 5 p.m.

Neighbors were shocked to hear that a body was found in the quiet condo complex.

“I heard sirens earlier but I assumed they passed through. I did not know they were right outside my front door,” one neighbor said.

Police have not commented on the woman’s cause of death, but they did say the scene was contained and there was no danger to the public.

No one is in custody.

Police are reviewing surveillance cameras from homes as they try to piece together what happened.