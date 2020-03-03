5-year-old in critical condition after being struck by SUV in Detroit
Driver stayed at scene
DETROIT – A 5-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was hit by an SUV in Detroit on Monday.
Police said the girl was with her family at a liquor store near Plymouth and Evergreen roads. They were leaving the store about 5 p.m. when the girl ran into the street and was struck.
The 76-year-old driver stopped at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.