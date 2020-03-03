37ºF

5-year-old in critical condition after being struck by SUV in Detroit

Driver stayed at scene

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Detroit's West Side, Crash, Pedestrian Crash, Child Hit, Pedestrian Hit, Wayne County, Local, Local News, Plymouth Road, Evergren Road
A girl is in critical condition after she was hit by a vehicle March 2, 2020 in Detroit.
DETROIT – A 5-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was hit by an SUV in Detroit on Monday.

Police said the girl was with her family at a liquor store near Plymouth and Evergreen roads. They were leaving the store about 5 p.m. when the girl ran into the street and was struck.

The 76-year-old driver stopped at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

