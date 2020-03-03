Mother says Rochester High School teacher sneaked into student’s home at night for sex

ROCHESTER, Mich. – An Oakland County teacher learned her prison sentence Tuesday after parents said she would sneak into students’ homes for sex and give them drugs.

Kathryn Houghtaling was a special education teacher at Rochester High School. She previously pleaded no contest to six counts of criminal sexual conduct and giving drugs to children.

One of the students was a special education student, officials said. Houghtaling is accused of having sex with the students multiple times, including at least once in a car while students watched.

The mother of one student spoke in court Tuesday about the relationship, of which she said she was unaware. She said Houghtaling would sneak into her home in the middle of the night to be with her son.

The uncle of another victim said Houghtaling pressured him into spending time with his nephew.

“When I returned from dinner, he was high as a kite from drugs that she gave him,” he said.

Before she was sentenced, Houghtaling read a letter to the judge.

“I want to apologize to all parties involved,” she said.

The plea deal meant the minimum time in prison was four years, but Houghtaling’s attorney asked for even less.

“The law is very clear and applies to men and women the same,” the judge said.

Houghtaling was sentenced to four to 15 years in prison and will have to register as a sex offender.