Rochester teacher accused of sex with students to be sentenced

ROCHESTER, Mich. – A Rochester teacher charged with having sex with two of her high school students, and giving one of those students drugs, will be sentenced on Tuesday morning.

Kathryn Houghtaling, 26 at the time, was charged in Jan. 2019 with six counts of criminal sexual conduct in the second-degree. She was accused of having sexual relations with two boys, 16 and 17, multiple times at multiple locations. However, authorities said nothing happened at the school.

Prosecutors added a 7th charge of delivering a controlled substance. The judge said prosecutors have medical evidence supporting that one of the teens ingested the Xanax.

Houghtaling was a first-year teacher who taught special education at Rochester High School. She started teaching there in August 2018.

Houghtaling agreed to a no-contest plea deal right before her trial started in January. The maximum sentence for the crimes is 15 years in prison, but it’s not expected that she’ll be sentenced to serve above the minimum 51 months in prison.

A sentencing hearing is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday -- check back for updates.

Authorities said nothing happened at the school, and it’s unclear how long the alleged sexual relationships lasted. Sources say Houghtaling had sex with the boys at an apartment and one time in a car, while other students watched. One of the teens was a student in her class, prosecutors said.

