Teenage girl from Oakland County Children’s Village runs away while out on family visit

Serenity Sturman last seen Feb. 8 in Ypsilanti

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Serenity Sturman (WDIV)

YPSILANTI, Mich. – A teenage girl from a juvenile detention center in Oakland County has been missing for nearly a month since she ran away while on a day pass to visit her family in Ypsilanti, police said.

Serenity Sturman, 15, was last seen Feb. 8 in Ypsilanti, according to authorities.

She didn’t return to Oakland County Children’s Village after being out on a day pass privilege to visit family in Ypsilanti, officials said.

Serenity ran away and her family reported it to police at the time of the incident, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

She is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs about 130 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4950.

