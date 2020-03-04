Harper Woods woman charged with waving gun at another driver during road rage incident

TROY, Mich. – A Harper Woods woman has been charged with waving a gun at another driver during a road rage incident in Oakland County, police said.

Troy police were called at 6:11 p.m. Friday to southbound I-75 north of West Big Beaver Road. A driver told them he had been involved in a traffic altercation with the driver of a tan 2015 Kia Optima, officials said.

At one point during the exchange, the woman flashed a gun at him out her window, according to authorities.

Monea Smith, 30, of Harper Woods, had also contacted police about the altercation, officials said.

Officers met with Smith in a parking lot off of Crooks Road, south of I-75. She said she owned a firearm and it was in the trunk of her vehicle, police said.

At first, Smith denied flashing the gun, but she later admitted she showed it to the other driver because she felt she was in danger, according to officers.

Police said they recovered a silver and black Kahr handgun in the trunk of the vehicle.

Smith was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon, brandishing a firearm in public and reckless driving. The first charge is a felony and the second and third charges are misdemeanors.

She is scheduled to return to 52-4 District Court at 9 a.m. March 12.