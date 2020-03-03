Woman flashes gun at another driver during verbal altercation on I-75 in Troy

TROY, Mich. – A woman flashed a gun at another driver during a verbal altercation Friday evening on I-75 in Troy, police said.

According to police, the woman and the other driver exchanged words while traveling on the freeway before the woman flashed a gun outside her window at the man.

The man called police and told them what happened. The woman also contacted police and told them she was involved in a traffic altercation.

When police arrived, they met with the woman in a parking lot on Crooks Road, south of the freeway. The 30-year-old Harper Woods woman told police she had a gun, but that it was in the trunk of her vehicle and she didn’t brandish it. She later told police she did flash the weapon because she felt like she was in danger, officials said.

Police recovered the handgun from the vehicle and took the woman into custody pending charges.