Michigan woman accused of attacking man with aluminum bat during argument

BAGLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Michigan woman was arrested last week for attacking a man with an aluminum bat during an argument, state police said.

Troopers were called around 10 p.m. Friday to a home on Briar Lane in Bagley Township, according to authorities.

A man told police Megan Michelle Duby, 28, of Gaylord, had attacked him with an aluminum bat after they got into a verbal argument, officials said.

Duby told police there had been an argument but she didn’t mention any physical assault, according to troopers.

Police said they seized the aluminum bat as evidence.

Duby was arrested and charged with felonious assault with a weapon and misdemeanor domestic violence. The felony is punishable by up to four years in prison and a $2,000 fine. The misdemeanor carries a penalty of up to 93 days in jail and a $500 fine.

Duby was arraigned at 87-A District Court in Otsego County and released on $5,000 bail.