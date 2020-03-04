Woman shoots man after car crash, assault in Detroit
Man in critical condition
DETROIT – A car crash led to an assault and shooting Tuesday afternoon in Detroit.
Police said a vehicle occupied by a 25-year-old woman and 26-year-old man was involved in a crash with a vehicle driven by a 22-year-old woman in the area of Fenkell Avenue near the Southfield Freeway.
The man and woman got out of their vehicle and started assaulting the 22-year-old woman, police said. The 22-year-old woman then shot at the pair, hitting the man.
The man is in critical condition.
Both women are in custody.
The incident remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.