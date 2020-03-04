Woman shoots man after car crash, assault in Detroit

DETROIT – A car crash led to an assault and shooting Tuesday afternoon in Detroit.

Police said a vehicle occupied by a 25-year-old woman and 26-year-old man was involved in a crash with a vehicle driven by a 22-year-old woman in the area of Fenkell Avenue near the Southfield Freeway.

The man and woman got out of their vehicle and started assaulting the 22-year-old woman, police said. The 22-year-old woman then shot at the pair, hitting the man.

The man is in critical condition.

Both women are in custody.

The incident remains under investigation.