5 things about Antoine de la Mothe Cadillac, Detroit’s founder

Antoine de la Mothe Cadillac founded Detroit July 24, 1701.

Here are some more commonly unknown facts about Cadillac:

1. He was known by some people for his “evil mind"

According to the Canadian Museum of History, he grabbed the attention of people because of his “nasty behavior.” Rumors were spreading about him being kicked out of France for his behavior.

2. He was governor of Louisiana

Cadillac was named the governor of Louisiana from 1710 to about 1717.

3. He had at most up to 13 children

Although the number isn’t definitive, historians believe he had at least 7 children and at most 13. Several of them are buried in Detroit.

4. He’s given too much credit

Sure he founded Detroit, but he was a jerk and greedy. It was Father Gabriel Richard, a former U.S. representative and founder of University of Michigan, who dedicated most of his time building and serving the city of Detroit.

5. Cadillac Motor Company

Saved the obvious for last. Cadillac Motor Company was named after Antoine in 1902.