President Trump approves emergency funding as coronavirus cases reach 100,000 worldwide

DETROIT – President Donald Trump approved emergency funding to fight coronavirus Friday as the number of cases hit 100,000 worldwide.

The president signed an $8 million spending bill that will help fund vaccines, testing, treatment and preparations to stop the spread of the illness.

Trump’s administration is trying to calm fears after growing scrutiny that the goal to have one million tests ready by the end of the week won’t be met. Top health official Dr. Anthony Fauci said the number is on track to hit one million in the next couple of weeks.

Meanwhile, countries are urged to do everything they possibly can to stop the spread of coronavirus.