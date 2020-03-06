Synthetic ice skating rink, food trucks, more planned at Lakeside Mall

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A synthetic ice skating rink, art installations, food trucks and a pop-up shop market are anticipated to come to Lakeside Mall.

The rink will feature sound and lighting for disco skating events and offer classes for children wanting to learn how to skate. The rink will be available for rent for activities such as figure skating and parties.

“We are thrilled to be bringing an ice-skating rink to Lakeside,” said Jerry Weller, Mall Manager, in a statement. “This will definitely create a new fun experience to the mall and we hope the Sterling Heights community is as enthusiastic as we are."

Mall visitors also can expect new art installations by graffiti artists. There are also plans to host art workshops for kids within the mall.

“The city created its 2030 Vision with a focus on place making, public art, and abundant recreational opportunities for all residents. It is exciting to see that Out of the Box Ventures shares the same values as the city and is committed to creating unique experiences at Lakeside Mall during this transition period,” said Sterling Heights Mayor Michael Taylor in a statement.

In late spring, Lakeside’s first food truck and pop-up shop market will be installed. A variety of Sterling Heights’ and Detroit’s top food vendors will be available alongside merchandise by local artists.

Out of the Box, a real estate firm based in Miami, purchased Lakeside mall December 2019.