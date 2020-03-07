New Lakeside Mall owner unveils plans, including synthetic ice skating rink

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – The ownership group that purchased Lakeside Mall last year has big plans for the Sterling Heights shopping center.

A synthetic ice skating rink, art installations, food trucks and a pop-up shop market are all planned for the mall, which is one of the largest in the state.

The ice skating rink and pop-up market are expected by spring. It’s a new change of pace for the building at Hall and Schoenherr roads.

“Anything to make it a little bit different,” Colleen O’Connell said. “Partridge Creek is freezing in the winter.”

One shop owner, Tony Ansara, hopes the new developments will increase foot traffic to his jewelry store he has owned for 29 years.