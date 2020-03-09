Oakland County deputy shoots teenage girl after driver flees car during traffic stop, police say

PONTIAC, Mich. – An Oakland County deputy shot a 16-year-old girl in the passenger seat of a car after the 15-year-old driver fled during a traffic stop, according to authorities.

Deputies were in the area of Bagley Street and Arthur Avenue at 2:07 a.m. Monday to help another deputy with a drug-related arrest involving suspected cocaine, police said.

While in the area, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a separate vehicle. The driver of that vehicle, later identified as a 15-year-old Pontiac boy, slowed down, got out of the vehicle and fled on foot, officials said.

A second deputy parked his patrol car to block of vehicle from where the driver fled, police said. As the deputy got out of the patrol vehicle, the other vehicle started moving toward the deputy, according to authorities.

The deputy pulled out his handgun and fired one shot through the front windshield, police said. The shot struck the front passenger, a 16-year-old Pontiac girl, in her right clavicle, officials said.

The deputy immediately tended to the girl before she was taken to a nearby hospital, police said. She is listed as stable.

Police said the driver who fled the scene was unlicensed and took the vehicle without the owner’s permission. There were also two girls in the back seat, officials said. They were not injured.

Deputies continue to investigate.