Pregnant teenager injured in shooting involving Oakland County deputy

PONTIAC, Mich. – A pregnant teenager is recovering in the hospital Monday after being shot by an Oakland County deputy in Pontiac.

The incident happened overnight in the area of Arthur Avenue and Bagley Street in Pontiac, according to authorities.

Jessicia Simpson said her daughter, 16-year-old Isabella Simpson, was shot Monday morning by a deputy from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

Nevaeh Simpson, 15, said she was in the passenger seat behind her sister when she heard a gunshot. Isabella, who is five months pregnant, was hit as a bullet went through the front windshield. according to officials.

Nevaeh said she and her 14-year-old girlfriend went with Isabella to sneak out of the house to ride with the 15-year-old father of Isabella’s unborn child.

In a statement, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said the 15-year-old boy was not licensed and wasn’t authorized to drive the vehicle, which belonged to his parents.

In their written statement, deputies said they tried to do a traffic stop of the white sedan as it rolled through the area. Authorities were there to make a drug-related arrest involving suspected cocaine, they said.

The white sedan slowed and police saw the 15-year-old jump out of the driver’s seat, according to authorities.

When the boy jumped out of the car, it was still moving with the three teenage girls inside, police said. As it moved toward a deputy, the deputy pulled out a handgun and fired one shot through the windshield, striking Isabella, officials said.

The deputy immediately tended to Isabella before she was taken to a nearby hospital, police said. She is listed as stable.

