’Senseless, brutal murder’: Warren police say woman shot through window while picking up daughter

WARREN, Mich. – A mother was shot through an open window and killed while she was waiting to pick up her teenage daughter from work in Warren, police said.

Warren police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said the shooting happened just before 2 a.m. Monday outside the rue21 clothing store on Hoover Road just south of 11 Mile Road.

A 43-year-old Roseville woman was sitting in her vehicle, waiting for her 19-year-old daughter to get off work, Dwyer said. The left rear window of the vehicle was open, according to authorities.

A man walked up to the open window, stuck a gun through it and shot the woman once from behind, Dwyer said. Police believe he fled the scene on foot.

The woman shifted the car into reverse, and it moved about 100 yards before coming to rest up against a wall, officials said. She was found dead at the scene, authorities said.

“This was a senseless, brutal murder,” Dwyer said.

Police said they believe the man intended to carjack or rob the woman. It doesn’t appear he got away with anything after shooting the woman, Dwyer said.

Some evidence was recovered at the scene. Police are canvassing all the video in the area in an attempt to get a clear look at the suspected shooter.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in providing any information about the shooting. Dwyer said the Warren Police Department is working with Crime Stoppers to offer a reward in the case.

He said in 2018 and 2019, every homicide in the city of Warren involved people who were related or acquainted, so this would be the first homicide of its kind in years.

“It’s a violent crime," Dwyer said. "Senseless. No reason for it.”

Some employees at the store said they heard the gunshot. A group of Kroger employees couldn’t get into work Monday morning because investigators were searching every inch of the crime scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

