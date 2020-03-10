‘He murdered a baby’: Macomb County man receives 2nd life sentence in connection with 2013 murder of 2-year-old

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Macomb County man was sentenced to life in prison for the second time for beating a 2-year-old boy to death.

Ronald Dimambro was in court Tuesday and both he and the child’s mother had a whole lot to say.

“Aug. 27, 2013,” Nikki Randall said.

Randall said that’s a day she won’t forget. She recalled the moment, her 2-year old son died.

“I always said well, Damien fought for his life at Children’s Hospital, all the way until he took his last breath in my arms in this Blue Monster’s Inc. blanket,” Randall said.

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a home in Washington Township after getting a call about a 2-year old boy suffering from severe trauma or shaken baby syndrome back in 2013.

Dimambro was later charged, found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.

“He murdered a baby. My baby,” Randall said.

Randall said it has been years of back and forth court proceedings. A judge issued the final sentence.

“A jury has spoken. A jury of your peers twice has now convicted you to first-degree homicide. So, I’m sentencing you to life in prison without parole,” the judge said.

Before the sentencing, both the victim’s family and Dimambro addressed the court.

“There’s nothing this demon can say or do that will ever make up for him killing my Damien. Even his death would not be justice,” Randall said.

Dimambro had some words for Randall.

“I wish I never would have met you. You used this horrible tragedy for charity. You’re a user, not a victim. I hope you find peace one day instead of misguiding your hatred towards me," he said.