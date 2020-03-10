Violent, high-speed chain reaction crash injures 6 people in Detroit

DETROIT – A violent four-vehicle crash sent six people to a hospital Monday.

A speeding vehicle hit another vehicle on Van Dyke near Edgewood Avenue, just north of I-94, leading to the chain reaction crash.

The crash happened outside Van Dyke Coney Island. Staff from the restaurant rushed outside to help.

“My cooks and everything came out and started helping them get out of the car because they were trapped in the car," Klaudia said.

First responders had to use the jaws of life to remove one driver from their vehicle.

The conditions of those involved in the crash is unknown.