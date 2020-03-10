Intoxicated driver causes violent chain-reaction crash, sends 4 to hospital, Detroit police say

DETROIT – An intoxicated driver caused a violent chain-reaction crash on Detroit’s east side that sent four people to the hospital, officials said.

Video shows a blue 2019 Dodge Charger speeding on Van Dyke near Merkel Avenue at 9:37 p.m. Monday and slamming into the back of a white 2011 Lincoln. The Lincoln was spun sideways across the center line and struck by a gray 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix, video shows.

All three cars came to rest outside the Van Dyke Coney Island. Restaurant workers rushed outside to help the crash victims.

You can watch the video below.

Detroit police said the 41-year-old woman driving the Lincoln and her 14-year-old female passenger were taken to a nearby hospital by medical officials. They are stable, authorities said.

The 30-year-old man driving the Grand Prix and his 28-year-old female passenger were also taken to a nearby hospital by medical officials. They’re also stable, according to Detroit police.

The 39-year-old man driving the Charger was arrested at the scene. He was taken to the Detroit Detention Center on a charge of operating while intoxicated, officers said.

Police continue to investigate the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.

NOTE: Preliminary information from police indicated there were four cars involved in the crash and six people injured.