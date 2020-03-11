Colleges move to online instruction, events canceled after coronavirus confirmed in Michigan

DETROIT – A ripple effect across Michigan came Wednesday, after the first cases of coronavirus were confirmed.

Following the announcement that the virus finally made its way to Michigan, numerous colleges have moved classes to online only instruction. Large events are also being canceled.

See which schools, events are being impacted here

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the first two cases during a press conference Tuesday night. A middle-aged man from Wayne County who had traveled within the United States and a middle-aged woman from Oakland County who had traveled internationally were the first confirmed cases.

The woman who traveled abroad visited a country that didn’t have any reported cases of coronavirus at that time. Now, officials are working to find out who she may have had contact with.

MORE: First 2 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Michigan: What we know, don’t know

“What we are doing is the contact investigation -- isolating this person, making sure that they continue to be well cared for, and following up on any family members or other contacts since return,” said Dr. Russel Faust, with the Oakland County Health Department.

Residents are urged to take precautions to help slow the spread of the illness. Health officials noted that they are trying to get accurate information to seniors, as older people and those with health conditions are the most vulnerable.