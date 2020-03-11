Detroit cancels annual St. Patrick’s Parade due to coronavirus concerns

DETROIT – The 62nd annual St. Patrick’s Parade, held in Detroit’s Corktown, has been cancelled due to coronavirus concerns.

The parade was slated to be held on Sunday, but organizers say the confirmation of cases in Michigan this week has forced them to make the difficult decision to cancel the parade.

“As you may have heard, in final preparation for the planning of the 62nd Annual Detroit St. Patrick’s Parade, the parade leadership team, in conjunction with Governor Whitmer’s and Mayor Duggan’s teams met and we agreed it was best to cancel this year’s parade,” Mike Kelly, Co-chair, Detroit St. Patrick’s Parade said in a statement.

"The health and safety of our participants, spectators, local businesses and sponsors is our top priority, especially after we learned about the first cases of COVID-19 in Michigan today.

We appreciate your dedication whether you’re a brand-new participant, or one of our longtime friends, supporters, Corktown businesses, sponsors or a City of Detroit leader who helps make our parade possible every year.

The Detroit St. Patrick’s Parade team looks forward to staging another historic parade in March 2021 and our goal is to make it bigger, better and more successful than ever!"

In 1958, the United Irish Societies (UIS) hosted the first St. Patrick’s Parade in Dearborn. The parade route follows along Michigan Avenue through Corktown, Detroit’s oldest neighborhood.

As of March 10, 493 potential coronavirus cases were referred for monitoring to date, with 87 under active monitoring for the virus. 57 tests have returned negative. The state has confirmed two cases.

