Man wanted in connection to Warren shooting taken into custody, arraigned

DETROIT – Camron Demon Trimble, a 25-year-old Warren resident, was arraigned Wednesday in connection to an alleged shooting that occurred March 4.

ORIGINAL STORY: Warren police search for gunman who fired shots at ex-girlfriend, man as they drove away from home

According to authorities, at about 5 a.m., police were called to a home near the intersection of Jewett and Van Dyke avenues on a report of a shooting. Police said a 25-year-old woman told them she was returning home with a friend when Trimble met her at her door. Both victims ran to their vehicles and quickly drove away.

Police said they were told Trimble followed the two and fired shots at them from a handgun. Neither were struck.

Authorities believed Trimble could have barricaded himself inside the house and had a Special Response Team search the empty home with a robot.

According to police, Trimble has multiple felony convictions in four states.

Warrants were issued for Trimble for assault with a dangerous weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, and felony-firearm.

Police said U.S. Marshals were able to locate Trimble and take him into custody Tuesday.

A judge set bond at $30,000 cash.

Trimble is expected to return to court March 24.