Warren police search for gunman who fired shots at ex-girlfriend, man as they drove away from home

WARREN, Mich. – Warren police are searching for a man who fired shots at his ex-girlfriend and another man as drove away from a home, officials said.

A man and a woman said they had just arrived at a home in the 8200 block of Jewett Avenue around 5 a.m. Wednesday when they encountered Cameron Demon Trimble, 25, the ex-boyfriend of the woman.

When they saw Trimble, the ex-girlfriend and the other man got into separate cars and started to drive away, according to authorities.

Trimble stepped out of the home and fired shots at the cars as they drove away, officials said. Both cars were struck with gunfire, but neither person was injured, police said.

Trimble fled the area and is still at large, authorities said. It’s unknown if he has access to a vehicle. He has family members living near Atlanta, Georgia.

Warren police want to question Trimble in connection with the shooting. He has an extensive criminal record and is considered armed and dangerous, according to authorities.

Anyone who has seen Trimble or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call Warren police at 586-574-4700.