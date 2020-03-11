Motorcyclist killed after losing control, crashing in Lenawee County
Paul Bishop killed in crash
WOODSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday after losing control and crashing in Lenawee County, police said.
Paul Bishop, 51, of Onstead, was driving a motorcycle around 1 a.m. Wednesday on Devils Lake Highway north of of U.S. 223 in Woodstock Township, according to authorities.
Michigan State Police troopers said Bishop was heading south on Devils Lake Highway on a 2005 Harley Davidson when he crossed the center line and began to brake.
He lost control of the motorcycle, went off the north side of the roadway and crashed into a berm, officials said. He began to overturn and was thrown off the motorcycle, police said.
Bishop died from his injuries, medical officials said. He was not wearing a helmet, according to state police.
