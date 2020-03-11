Oakland University moves to online classes amid coronavirus outbreak

DETROIT – Oakland University will join many other Michigan schools in moving classes to an online format during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Oakland University released this info:

In-person instruction will be suspended starting at 5 p.m. today and will be replaced by remote learning, effective on Monday, March 16. Remote learning will continue through the end of the semester (April 25).

Several Michigan universities have announced similar plans, including University of Michigan, Michigan State, Central Michigan, Michigan Tech and Wayne State universities.

The changes come after Michigan confirmed its first two coronavirus cases in the state on Tuesday. One of the two Michigan residents who have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus is an inpatient at the University of Michigan Health System.