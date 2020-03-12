Animal abuse investigation underway after dog found in trash can on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A case of animal abuse on Detroit’s west side is under investigation after a dog was found in a trash can.

Investigators said the signs of abuse are obvious and the dog had marks on her neck, showing she had spent a lot of time chained up. Officials believe she may have been used to breed puppies and then left behind.

The young pitbull mix appears uneasy. On Monday she was found in a garbage can near 7 Mile Road and the Southfield Freeway.

Investigators are still working to figure out if her puppies are around and OK. Whoever left her in the garbage can could face criminal charges if identified.

Anyone who recognizes the dog or has any information is asked to contact the Michigan Humane Society at 313-872-3401.