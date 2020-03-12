Ford Rouge Factory Tour closed amid coronavirus outbreak

DEARBORN, Mich. – The Henry Ford announced Thursday that Ford Rouge Factory Tours are canceled until further notice precautionary measures during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Family Free Day on March 15, 2020 also is postponed.

Here is the statement from The Henry Ford in Dearborn:

"As a national destination, we are following guidance from the U.S Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO), along with local and state health agencies including Infectious Disease experts at Beaumont Health, Michigan’s largest health care system.

In adhering to advice from these organizations, we have increased our on-site sanitation measures at all of our venues. These measures include:

Increased hand sanitizer dispensers at entrances and common areas;

Increased sanitation products for staff, students, and volunteers for work areas;

Ongoing cleaning of key touchpoints (door handles, elevator buttons, railings, counter tops and other common areas).

