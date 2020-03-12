How the coronavirus is changing the way first responders work

DEARBORN, Mich. – The outbreak of the coronavirus is affecting everyone’s daily lives, but it affects first responders more.

Emergency medical crews are the on the front line, not knowing what could be coming on their next run, helping to keep us safe.

First responders are now also taking precautions to keep themselves safe.

Dearborn Fire Battalion Chief Glenn Owens said his crews will gear up in suits and masks if someone is positive for coronavirus symptoms.

Most medical runs aren’t for COVID-19, but they’re still playing it safe -- Crews are equiped with face masks for the patient and for themselves (if needed).

Masks, however, are in short supply.

“We are going to run into a problem," Owens said.

Owens is also Dearborn’s infection control officer. He’s given a list of questions to 911 dispatchers to ask about cough, fever and international travel.

“So when the crew gets there, they have been told it is a possible COVID-19," Owens said.

