Rochester schools close until further notice due to coronavirus concerns

ROCHESTER, Mich. – Rochester Community Schools will be closed until further notice due to coronavirus concerns.

“The Board of Education and I did not make this decision lightly. We considered information provided by our state and local health departments, and the facts associated with this evolving international situation. We will do all we can to keep kids safe. Information about Pre-K programs will be provided tomorrow from the program director,” according to school officials.

The decision comes after three cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Michigan. The school will be providing remote learning for all students.

“We understand that the remote learning approach may result in hardship for some of our families who do not have computers or internet access at home or who require food services. We recognize your needs and will be providing additional information shortly to ensure you get assistance,” school officials said.

Several colleges have already moved to online instruction after Gov. Gretcehn Whitmer made the announcement Tuesday night.

