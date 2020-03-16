Angry McDonald’s customers in Troy yell slurs, throw salad, punch employee

TROY, Mich. – A group of McDonald’s customers got so angry over their order not being delivered to their table that they yelled racial slurs at employees, threw salad and drinks at them and punched one in the face when she tried to get their license plate number, police said.

The incident happened at 1:53 p.m. March 9 at the McDonald’s restaurant at 36895 Dequindre Road in Troy, according to authorities.

A group of four customers got angry when their order wasn’t delivered to their table, police said.

One of the customers began to yell racism slurs toward the employees, and another threw a salad, striking one of the employees, according to officials.

The manager asked the group to leave, and one them threw a drink at her, police said.

When they left the restaurant, an employee tried to look at their license plate, officials said. One of the customers got out of the 2009 Dodge Caravan, chest bumped that employee and punched her on the right side of her face, according to authorities.

The group continue to yell racial slurs at the employees as they drove off in the Dodge Caravan, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Troy police at 248-524-3443.