Detroit sends team to check homeless population for coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms

DETROIT – A team of nurses and medical staff is checking on homeless people in Detroit to make sure they get proper health care as coronavirus (COVID-19) spreads.

“We need to make sure to take care of our most vulnerable citizens," Mayor Mike Duggan said.

Duggan is concerned that the virus will spread among homeless people because they don’t have access to health care and are often in close proximity to one another.

He said the team will visit people in all of the city’s 31 homeless shelters and warming centers. If someone shows symptoms of coronavirus, they will be isolated until they can be tested and receive care.

There will also hopefully be a street team to check on homeless people on the streets, officials said. People in shelters will the first priority because they are in close quarters.

Duggan also encouraged residents to get carryout from restaurants.

“We want to support our business owners," he said.

Beginning Tuesday, business owners who have parking meters in front of their eatery can petition to have the area marked as a free curbside food pickup zone. A link will be posted to the city website for restaurant owners to ask for this.

Additionally, Duggan noted that eviction proceedings are currently suspended.

“We don’t need people being put out in the middle of this," Duggan said.

