Woman arrested for driving drunk in Oakland County with 6 children in car, police say

TROY, Mich. – Troy police pulled over a woman driving with a shredded tire and discovered she was drunk and had six children on the car, according to officials.

Officers said they noticed a red 2015 Chevrolet Malibu heading east on Charrington Drive, east of Rochester Road, around 12:22 p.m. March 8. The car had a shredded front left tire, police said.

An officer pulled Alana Gail Green, 31, of Detroit over and spoke with her about the tire. She was surprised to see her tire in that condition, authorities said.

Green told police she was driving from a party at a Warren entertainment establishment, police said. She admitted to having two alcoholic drinks, officials said.

A 15-year-old boy was sitting in the front passenger seat, and five children were in the back seat, the officer said. Two of the children were sitting on others’ laps and weren’t belted into the car, according to authorities.

Police asked Green to perform sobriety tests, and she did poorly, they said. She submitted to a breath test, which showed a blood alcohol content of .168, officials said.

Green’s Michigan driver’s license was also suspended, according to police.

Green was arrested and charged with operating while intoxicated with children under 16 in the car, driving with a suspended license and violation of the child restraint law.

She was arraigned Wednesday at 52-4 District Court.

Officials turned the children over to Green’s mother, they said.