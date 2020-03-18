43ºF

Local News

Building at Ford Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne closed after worker tests positive for COVID-19

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

DETROIT – The final assembly building at Ford’s Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne closed temporarily after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a representative with the company, the building will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected during the closure.

Employees who had direct contact with the employee have been asked by Ford to self-quarantine and seek medical attention.

Fiat-Chrysler Automotive suspended production at its Sterling Heights Assembly Plant after it was announced Tuesday an employee at plant tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

