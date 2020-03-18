Coronavirus in Michigan: Keeping up with everything that’s happening Wednesday

DETROIT – Closures related to the coronavirus pandemic have continued Wednesday in Michigan, as new positive cases and exposure locations promise to pop up around the state.

There were 11 new cases confirmed Tuesday, including in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties. The UAW began pushing the Big 3 automakers to shut down their plants. A second West Bloomfield nursing home resident tested positive, as did employees at the Detroit Detention Center and Michigan Department of Corrections.

Click here to read a summary of Tuesday’s coronavirus headlines.

Here’s a look at what’s going on Wednesday.

The U.S. and Canada have agreed to temporarily close their shared border to nonessential travel, President Donald Trump announced Wednesday as the two nations work to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic,” Trump tweeted.

Fiat-Chrysler Automotive is suspending production at its Sterling Heights Assembly Plant after it was announced Tuesday an employee at plant tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

Employees on the first shift have been sent home. Workers on the second shift should not report. It’s unclear when production will resume at the plant.

Late Tuesday night, Michigan lawmakers approved $125 million in emergency relief to fight the coronavirus outbreak, including $50 million to help expand the health care system’s capacity amid rising cases during the pandemic.

The bill cleared both the Senate and House unanimously and was sent to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for her signature.

Caesars Entertainment has shut down all of its properties in North America, adding to the growing list of closures as the United States and Canada try to combat the spread of coronavirus.

“It has become clear that we must take this extreme action to help contain the virus and protect the safety and well-being of our team members and guests,” Caesars Entertainment CEO Tony Rodio said.

Health officials shut down the Fairlane Town Center on Wednesday for a deep cleaning after a visitor tested positive for coronavirus.

On Tuesday, a person who attended a movie at Fairlane AMC Theaters was announced as a presumptive positive case of coronavirus, officials said. That person attended the movie March 10.

The center is closed for a precautionary deep cleaning and will reopen Thursday, according to officials.

Lawrence Technological University postponed its commencement, originally set for May 9, until December.

The University of Michigan, Michigan State and Wayne State are among the other colleges in the state to postpone graduation ceremonies.

“We sincerely regret the unprecedented need to postpone this ceremony that celebrates such an important life accomplishment,” President Virinder Moudgil said in the email. “However, for the safety and health of our graduates and guests, we are following the guidelines of health officials who warn against large gatherings in that time frame.”