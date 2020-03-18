Detroit’s Eastern Market will be open this Saturday amid coronavirus concerns

DETROIT – Eastern Market’s famous Saturday market will go on as planned this weekend, despite coronavirus concerns.

Grocery stores and markets are excluded from Gov. Whitmer’s order to close certain public spaces.

Here’s the message Eastern Market posted about the decision:

Eastern Market will be open on Saturday, March 21st.

The food and necessities provided at the market are crucial to so many of you, now more than ever. In the immediate future, we will only allow vendors of food, vegetable plants, and personal care products.

We are continuing to provide additional handwashing stations at market entrances, increase the frequency of disinfecting in our restrooms, and reinforce requirements around food sampling with vendors. We encourage our guests to wash their hands frequently, limit their handling of products at the market, and practice social distancing while at the market.

We will be highlighting vendors and district businesses who are adapting their offerings on our pages. Be well and thank you for the ongoing support for the market and our community of businesses.