Farmington Hills community bands together during coronavirus outbreak

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – The coronavirus has made many people feel isolated and afraid, but coming together now is as important as ever.

Steve Garagiola visited a Farmington Hills neighborhood where residents are banding together in many different ways.

As we settle into a new normal across the country, the idea of neighborhood watch takes on a new meaning. Cindy Rose is coordinating the effort in her neighborhood. She said the best way to reach neighbors who might need a hand is to get organized.

Rose keeps track of creative volunteer suggestions, such as virtual play dates for children stuck at home without their friends.

She said the simple solutions are often the best.

Local 4′s Dr. Frank McGeorge said the battle against the coronavirus is a marathon, not a sprint. There will be many changes in the way we do things, and those changes are here to stay for awhile.

You can watch Steve’s story in the video posted above.