3 confirmed coronavirus deaths at Metro Detroit hospitals

DETROIT – Officials have confirmed three coronavirus deaths in the state of Michigan Thursday -- all three at hospitals in Metro Detroit.

The most recent was woman in her 50s from Wayne County died at McLaren Oakland Hospital in Pontiac.

Officials said she had underlying health conditions prior to contracting the virus.

Her death came as the number of coronavirus cases in Oakland County jumped Thursday from 23 to 104 as more people have access to testing.

“It may just be the more testing we do, the more positives we have,” said Oakland County executive David Coulter.

A blue tent is set up outside McLaren’s emergency room. Anyone coming to the emergency room is required to be screen for coronavirus symptoms in the tent before being allowed inside. Those that show symptoms are tested and sent home.

An 81-year-old man passed away at Henry Ford Health System just before 9:45 a.m. Thursday. He was Michigan’s second confirmed coronavirus death.

Michigan’s first coronavirus-related death was a man in his 50s. He died Wednesday at Beaumont Hospital in Wayne County.

Officials said he was from Southgate and had underlying health conditions.

Health official said there are four coronavirus patients in critical condition in intensive care units in Oakland County.

“It is going to get worse before it gets better,” Coulter said. “These will not be the last deaths.”