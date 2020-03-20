Michigan Department of Education announces online schooling will not count as instructional time

LANSING, Mich. – Following the closure of all elementary and secondary school buildings on March 16 the Michigan Department of Education has received questions regarding instructional time during the school closure period.

On Friday the MDE issued a memo to help answer the questions of concerned parents. Two of the most frequently asked questions and answers to them can be read below.

May an ISD or LEA/PSA offer qualifying professional development for instructional time during this period?

No. ISDs or LEAs may certainly offer professional learning to their employees (while following guidelines regarding crowd size and other considerations). However, this professional learning would not qualify for instructional time during this period of mandated school closure. If an LEA or PSA can meet all requirements to transition to virtual learning, would the time during the mandated closure be counted as instructional time? No. There is no mechanism to earn instructional time during a period of mandated school closure. However, schools can and are encouraged to offer supplemental learning opportunities to students using distance learning methods as they see fit. MDE will not be granting seat time waiver requests during this time.

