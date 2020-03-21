19-year-old Superior Township man shot during altercation
20-year-old man arrested
SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Thursday during an altercation in Superior Township.
Authorities said they were called to the 8700 Block of Nottingham Drive at about 4:45 p.m.
A 19-year-old man was shot by a 20-year-old man during an altercation, authorities said.
The 19-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital. The 20-year-old man was arrested.
The motive for the shooting is under investigation.
