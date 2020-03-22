Man in his 70s is Michigan’s 7th COVID-19 related death

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A man in his 70s, who tested positive for COVID-19, passed away Saturday at a Spectrum Health hospital in Grand Rapids.

He is the seventh coronavirus related death in the state. Further details were not released.

“On behalf of Spectrum Health and the clinical team dedicated to caring for this patient, we extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of this individual,” said Joshua Kooistra, with Spectrum Health. “We were saddened by his death and realize it is difficult news for our community as we face the reality of the COVID-19 outbreak. All of our team members, from clinicians to support staff, are committed to caring for our COVID-19 patients. We are united with our communities in fighting this virus together.”

Health officials recorded the state’s fifth and sixth coronavirus deaths Saturday.

As of Saturday afternoon, there were 787 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Michigan.