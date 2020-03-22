32ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

32ºF

Local News

Michigan State Police hoping DNA testing reveal identity of woman whose remains were found nearly 30 years ago

Remains found inside two garbage bags in 1992

Associated Press, AP Wire Service

Tags: Michigan, Michigan State Police, DNA, Metro Detroit, Grand Rapids, DNA Testing, Police, Doe Project, Detectives
photo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Michigan State Police are hoping DNA testing will reveal the identity of woman whose remains were found nearly 30 years ago.

The police are turning to the DNA Doe Project. The group uses a DNA database to make comparisons and reconstruct family trees. WOOD-TV reports that authorities are hoping to bring justice to the woman whose remains were found inside two garbage bags in 1992.

Missing from the remains were the woman’s hands and a set of dentures. Detective Sgt. Douglas Kill says the level of decomposition made it impossible to determine how she died.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.