Southeast Michigan to develop multiple walking, biking projects

Published: March 22, 2020, 11:40 am Updated: March 22, 2020, 11:51 am

DETROIT – A dozen walking and biking projects in southeastern Michigan will share $6.5 million in funding.

The southeast Michigan Council of Governments says funding will come from the Transportation Alternatives Program.

Projects include more than $1 million for a greenway shared-use trail in Washtenaw County’s Pittsfield Township and $1 million for an Island Lake State Recreation Area trail connection in Livingston County’s Green Oak Township.

Nearly $730,000 will be used for non-motorized improvements along Cranbrook Road in Birmingham.

Hazel Park will get more than $522,000 for bicycle facilities.

The council supports coordinated local planning with technical, data and intergovernmental resources. It serves Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties.