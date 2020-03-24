Detroit 911 operator who died from coronavirus was 38 with no known health issues, officials say

DETROIT – Officials said the Detroit 911 operator who died from the coronavirus was just 38 years old and didn’t have any known underlying health issues.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said the operator was a 38-year-old man. He died Monday morning, authorities said.

Detroit police Chief James Craig said the man had gone on vacation out of state the week of March 9 and returned to work March 16. He was not feeling well and did not go to work March 17.

He returned to work Wednesday (March 18) but was out sick again the next day.

Craig said the man, whose official title was emergency services deployment operator, had been with DPD for the past 8 years. He had previously worked for the Detroit Department of Transportation.

Police shut down the 911 call center due to the positive test, but it has since reopened.

“Yesterday, we lost one of our own -- an excellent and dedicated 911 call taker, a 38-year-old man who has served this city well,” Duggan said. “We’re not releasing the name out of the respect for privacy for the family, but I do want to say to the family that the thoughts and prayers of every Detroiter are with you today and we appreciate the dedicated service.”