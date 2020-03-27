Detroit police looking for missing man with mental impairment last seen more than 3 weeks ago

DETROIT – Detroit police are looking for a man with a mental health impairment who was last seen more than three weeks ago.

Anthony Bollar-Curry, 42, was last seen walking near a business in the 10000 block of East Warren Avenue at about 1:30 p.m. March 3.

Police said Bollar-Curry has not contacted his family since then.

Bollar-Curry is black with dark-colored hair and eyes. He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray and blue ski jacket, gray jogging pants and red gym shoes.

He is in good physical condition.

Anyone who knows Bollar-Curry’s whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 5th Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5545 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.