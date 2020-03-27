Detroit police seek missing man with health condition

DETROIT – Detroit police are looking for a missing 65-year-old man who has a health condition and hasn’t contacted his family since Sunday.

Police said James Cooper’s family spoke with him Sunday at about 3 p.m.

His family told police it is unusual for him not to contact them so they went to his home in the 700 block of Navahoe. Cooper was not there, and his 2009 black Dodge Durango was gone.

Anyone who knows Cooper’s whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 5th Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.