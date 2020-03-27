41ºF

Port Huron man arrested in connection with string of armed robberies

Multiple businesses robbed

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

PORT HURON, Mich. – On Friday, the Port Huron Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit and Criminal Investigative Division arrested a 40-year-old Port Huron resident wanted in connection to a string of armed robberies.

Police say the armed robbery attempts took place at five locations within the Port Huron area. Officers arrested the man in the Village Manor Apartments in the 3100 block of Electric Avenue in Port Huron.

The robberies took place at businesses from November of 2019 to March of this year.

