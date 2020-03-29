SMART to reduce bus service by additional 40% due to coronavirus pandemic

DETROIT – Beginning March 31 SMART will further reduce their bus transportation services due to low ridership amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

SMART officials say ridership has dropped 80% over the last few weeks amid the pandemic.

Because the service is considered “essential”, SMART will continue to transport individuals to essential trips to work, grocery stores and necessary appointments such as dialysis treatments, officials said.

This news comes after SMART initially reduced services by 30% just last week.

SMART listed the following service reductions that will take effect Tuesday:

Frequency of service is hourly based off of Sunday service with the addition of commuter routes

Woodward, Gratiot, and Michigan, FAST and local routes will alternate every 30 minutes

Commuter and Park & Ride Routes will operate only one trip into downtown in the morning and only one trip out of downtown in the afternoon

SMART Shuttles and Dial A Ride service will not operate

Hours of operation will be consistent with the length of weekday service hours

Officials say the service will promote social distancing and ensure passengers are seated at least six feet apart whenever possible. SMART will have additional buses along busy corridors to prevent overcrowding, officials said.

SMART listed the following overview of their service changes:

Busy corridors like Woodward, Gratiot, and Michigan, which includes FAST and local routes, will run staggered every hour; meaning FAST and local routes will alternate every 30 minutes.

Weekday routes will operate hourly (time between buses) service based off a Sunday schedule with similar hours of operation as regular weekday service.

Commuter and Park & Ride routes will run one trip into downtown in the morning and one trip out of downtown in the afternoon. Ridership has dramatically fallen on these routes, averaging a 95% decline from typical weekday ridership.

Elimination of SMART same day services, including Groesbeck Shuttle, Somerset and Oakland Mall Shuttles as well as the Farmington/Farmington Hills Dial A Ride. Anyone needing ride in these areas should call SMART Connector to reserve a trip at 866-962-5515. Just follow the prompts, press #1 for Connector, then #4 for Same Day Service.

SMART says they will continue the following services at this time: free fare, rear-door boarding, yellow chain separating drivers from passengers, mid-route cleaning and regular electrostatic spraying of all buses.

Anyone with questions can contact SMART’s customer service at 866-962-5515 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on March 30-31, or visit their website here.

